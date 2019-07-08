× Lakeshore Kayak rental flushed with water, business staying afloat

SPRING LAKE, Mich.–High water levels are continuing to impact a Grand Haven business.

The Lakeshore Kayak store is surrounded by water, up to three feet to be exact, and it’s putting a damper on business.

“It definitely has effected our business,” says owner Karen Chapel. “Our seawall is currently under water and that typically you should see it wrap all the way around our building so we’re good solid two, two and half feet higher elevation of water than we normally would be,”

Chapel teling us they are fighting to not go under.

“We didn’t expect the water to elevate and so we took on the challenge of pumping it dry and bring in fill and pumping daily to try to bring the water down but after about six weeks of fighting with that water we realized it was still coming in we couldn’t win that battle and so we had to think outside of the box,” Chapel says.

So, with the help of several state agencies the shop staff created a walk way from the street to the shop and launch.

Though the flooding has put a strain on business, the Lakeshore Kayak staff is contining to provide services in safe and, mostly dry, way.

“If you choose not to you will not get wet with us,” Chapel says.

You can find out more about Lakeshore Kayak rental by clicking here.