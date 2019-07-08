MI CARES addresses opioid crisis, helps create more Addiction Medicine specialists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can start with something as simple as needing pain medicine after surgery and eventually turn into an addiction. For some, it can lead to death.

There's an opioid epidemic in Michigan. In an effort to address it and meet the demand for more Addiction Medicine specialists, Spectrum Health, Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and Wayne State University have created the Michigan Collaborative Addiction Resources and Education System (MI CARES).

Dr. Cara Poland from Spectrum Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine, explains what MI CARES is, and how they're helping those in the community with addiction.

In 2017, Michigan recorded nearly 2,000 opioid-related deaths, according to MDHHS. By some measures, Michigan is in the top 10, according to Dr. Poland.

According to Michigan State University, there are less than 200 physicians certified in addiction medicine and only one physician practices in the Upper Peninsula.

MI CARES identifies physicians and guides them through the Practice Pathway, a method created by The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) to allow more providers to gain experience in new specialties without a fellowship.

Providers interested in enrolling must have an unrestricted and current medical license, a medical degree and a board certification by any ABMS Board.

For more information, visit micares.msu.edu.