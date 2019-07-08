Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New and returning road projects to watch for

Posted 9:58 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, July 8, 2019

Construction barrier l

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mondays in the road business means the start of new construction projects. Here’s what will pop up today:

Returning: US-131 in the Rockford area

  • Lane closure northbound US-131 from 10 Mile to 13 Mile.
  • Daily 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • All lanes open for afternoon drive home.
  • Ends Thursday, July 11, 1 p.m.

Returning: I-96 in the Portland area

  • Lane closure on westbound I-96 from Cutler Road to the Grand River.
  • Round the clock. The workflow pattern has been workers doing concrete repairs overnight and the concrete cures with an idle work zone during the day.
  • Ends Thursday, July 11, at noon.

New: I-94 in the Kalamazoo area

  • Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Sprinkle Road and 40th Street, Mile 80 to Mile 88.
  • Ends August 30.

New: Broadway Avenue in Norton Shores

  • Broadway Avenue closed between Getty Street and Bailey Street.
  • Water main and street reconstruction.
  • Detour: Getty Street, Sherman Blvd. and Black Lake Road.
  • Ends in late October.

New: M-37 in Newaygo

  • Lane closures on the M-37 bridge over the Muskegon River, plus north and south of the bridge.
  • Bridge repairs.
  • Ends September 28.

New: Thornapple River Drive in Cascade Township

  • Begins Tuesday, July 9.
  • Flag crews will control traffic where repaving is being done between Cascade Road and Fase Street in Ada.
  • Flag operations through July 12.
  • Road closed to through traffic from July 15 to July 19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.