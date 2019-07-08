× New and returning road projects to watch for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mondays in the road business means the start of new construction projects. Here’s what will pop up today:

Returning: US-131 in the Rockford area

Lane closure northbound US-131 from 10 Mile to 13 Mile.

Daily 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All lanes open for afternoon drive home.

Ends Thursday, July 11, 1 p.m.

Returning: I-96 in the Portland area

Lane closure on westbound I-96 from Cutler Road to the Grand River.

Round the clock. The workflow pattern has been workers doing concrete repairs overnight and the concrete cures with an idle work zone during the day.

Ends Thursday, July 11, at noon.

New: I-94 in the Kalamazoo area

Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Sprinkle Road and 40th Street, Mile 80 to Mile 88.

Ends August 30.

New: Broadway Avenue in Norton Shores

Broadway Avenue closed between Getty Street and Bailey Street.

Water main and street reconstruction.

Detour: Getty Street, Sherman Blvd. and Black Lake Road.

Ends in late October.

New: M-37 in Newaygo

Lane closures on the M-37 bridge over the Muskegon River, plus north and south of the bridge.

Bridge repairs.

Ends September 28.

New: Thornapple River Drive in Cascade Township