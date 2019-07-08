New and returning road projects to watch for
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mondays in the road business means the start of new construction projects. Here’s what will pop up today:
Returning: US-131 in the Rockford area
- Lane closure northbound US-131 from 10 Mile to 13 Mile.
- Daily 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- All lanes open for afternoon drive home.
- Ends Thursday, July 11, 1 p.m.
Returning: I-96 in the Portland area
- Lane closure on westbound I-96 from Cutler Road to the Grand River.
- Round the clock. The workflow pattern has been workers doing concrete repairs overnight and the concrete cures with an idle work zone during the day.
- Ends Thursday, July 11, at noon.
New: I-94 in the Kalamazoo area
- Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Sprinkle Road and 40th Street, Mile 80 to Mile 88.
- Ends August 30.
New: Broadway Avenue in Norton Shores
- Broadway Avenue closed between Getty Street and Bailey Street.
- Water main and street reconstruction.
- Detour: Getty Street, Sherman Blvd. and Black Lake Road.
- Ends in late October.
- Lane closures on the M-37 bridge over the Muskegon River, plus north and south of the bridge.
- Bridge repairs.
- Ends September 28.
New: Thornapple River Drive in Cascade Township
- Begins Tuesday, July 9.
- Flag crews will control traffic where repaving is being done between Cascade Road and Fase Street in Ada.
- Flag operations through July 12.
- Road closed to through traffic from July 15 to July 19.