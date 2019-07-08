Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Passerby finds car upside down in woods; driver dies

 CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after losing control, striking a bridge and going airborne in their car.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday night on Baseline Road near 59th Street in Casco Township of Allegan County.

Crews arrived to find the driver’s car upside down in a wooded area. The driver, who was the only person inside, died from their injuries.

Police believe the driver was going westbound on Baseline Road when they lost control, hit the side of a bridge and went airborne before overturning and landing upside down.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the victim.

No names have been released.

