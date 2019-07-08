Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rockford’s Luke McLean throws perfect game in travel season

Posted 11:03 PM, July 8, 2019, by

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 16-year old Luke McLean of Rockford threw a perfect game on Sunday afternoon for Diamonds Hoover Prospects 16U in a 17U quarterfinal game at Notre Dame University. McLean struck out four, allowing his defense to work behind him.

"This Diamonds team is amazing," McLean said on the roster behind him, "every single time I pitch the ball and it gets hit, I have no doubt in my mind that they're going to make a play."

McLean has never thrown a perfect game or even a no-hitter and he admits he hasn't really been close, making this even more special.

"I mean it's set in a little bit but I'm still shocked a little bit because it was a perfect game, it does not happen often," McLean laughed, " it really shows that my hard work is paying off."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.