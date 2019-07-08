Rockford’s Luke McLean throws perfect game in travel season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 16-year old Luke McLean of Rockford threw a perfect game on Sunday afternoon for Diamonds Hoover Prospects 16U in a 17U quarterfinal game at Notre Dame University. McLean struck out four, allowing his defense to work behind him.

"This Diamonds team is amazing," McLean said on the roster behind him, "every single time I pitch the ball and it gets hit, I have no doubt in my mind that they're going to make a play."

McLean has never thrown a perfect game or even a no-hitter and he admits he hasn't really been close, making this even more special.

"I mean it's set in a little bit but I'm still shocked a little bit because it was a perfect game, it does not happen often," McLean laughed, " it really shows that my hard work is paying off."