Street fair kicks off July with colorful fun in Ottawa Co.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland city officials are starting off the second week of July with a colorful flair and plenty more planned for the whole month.

Theme nights are planned for every Monday from July 8 through July 29, all for “Zeelmania.”

The healthy living street fair begins with their 4th annual color explosion at the corner of Main and Church St in the downtown area. Officials say it’s similar to events like the “Color Run,” and recommend guests wear something they’re OK with getting dirty.

On July 15, families can get up close and personal for “Animal Night.” There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, plus a chance to check out reptiles, rabbits, snakes, and even alligators.

“Super Hero Night” and “Celebration Night” are also planned for July 22 and 29 respectively.

For more details about Zeelmania, visit the event’s Facebook page.