Suspect arrested in Ottawa County home invasion

Posted 1:27 PM, July 8, 2019, by
Travis Parker, mugshot

Travis Parker

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion last week in Ottawa County.

Captain Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says that a home owner in Robinson Township called dispatchers just after midnight on July 3 after getting an alert on his home security system. The home owner was away for the holiday and watched on a live video feed on his phone that someone was in his home. He was able to tell the intruder he was being watched and the suspect fled the scene. The home owner then posted the video on Facebook and deputies received several tips about the suspect.

Deputies arrested Travis Parker, 25, of Hamilton, Michigan in Holland Township on Friday.  He has been charged with Home Invasion, 2nd degree.

Anyone with further information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

