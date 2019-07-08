Victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who died in a shooting amidst the Grand Rapids fireworks display Saturday night has been identified.

Police say that Saul Espinoza, 20, of Grand Rapids, died from his wounds at a shooting in the area of Sixth Street and Front Avenue NW. A 21-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting and is still hospitalized.

Another shooting happened about ten minutes earlier, according to police, in the area of Pearl Street and Summer Avenue NW. Two teens, aged 17 and 19, were both wounded in that incident.

Police say that both shootings took place outside the event boundaries of the fireworks event. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.