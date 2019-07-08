Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Youth camp gives teens a look at law enforcement

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. -- A heads up to families with middle school-aged children looking to explore the world of criminal justice.

There is a law enforcement camp that begins  Monday July 15. The camp only costs $20 and is four days long. Kids will get to learn what it takes to be a state trooper.

The camp is located at Montcalm Community College, 2800 College Drive in Sidney.

For more information, please contact F/Lt Kevin Sweeney at the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 517-719-1195 or email sweeneyk@michigan.gov.

