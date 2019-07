× 2 injured after crash on I-96 in Ottawa Co.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday night after a motorcycle collided with a truck on eastbound I-96.

The crash happened around 10:24 p.m. on the highway between the exits for Coopersville and Walker.

Dispatchers said two people were injured in the crash.

The highway is still open while crews work to clear the scene.