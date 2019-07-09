2 injured after motorcycle hits truck on I-96 in Ottawa Co.

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Posted 11:17 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, July 10, 2019

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Tuesday night after a motorcycle hit a pick up truck from behind on eastbound I-96.

The crash happened around 10:24 p.m. on the highway between the exits for Coopersville and Walker.

Deputies say the motorcycle driver, 59, was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the median of I-96.

The driver of the motorcycle was injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

