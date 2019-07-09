4 arrested on drug, weapons charges in Kzoo

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people were arrested in Kalamazoo Tuesday on drug and weapons charges.

Officers were on E Maple Street investigating a tip on a man’s involvement in gun violence when they saw him make quick contact with a vehicle parked on the road. When that happened, investigators say they saw someone inside the vehicle trying to discard a firearm underneath.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two more guns that were loaded and concealed on the people inside. Investigators also found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, digital scales and money believed to be the product of drug trafficking.

The 20-year-old man police received a tip on, and three other Kalamazoo residents were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges.

 

