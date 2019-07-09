DNR advising people to avoid beach-going deer in Saugatuck

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Posted 4:56 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, July 9, 2019

A deer walking around the beach on July 9, 2019 in Saugatuck, Mich.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising people stay away from the deer that keeps turning up at the beach in Saugatuck.

Over the weekend, the deer was recorded walking up to groups of people and in the water at Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

A DNR spokesperson said anyone who encounters the deer should let it remain wild and not touch, feed or go near it.

The department is monitoring the deer and would consider tranquilizing it and relocating it if behavior changes.

