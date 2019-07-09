Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dress like a cow, get free entree at Chick-fil-A Tuesday

Posted 6:31 AM, July 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to score free lunch or breakfast Tuesday, Chick-fil-A is offering a deal.

Tuesday, July 9 is National Cow Appreciation Day and the company is offering a free entree to anyone who visits the restaurant dressed like a cow.

The deal runs from the time each store opens to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.

Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

To prepare for the day, customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.comfor a full list of redeemable menu items and cow costume inspiration.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.