Dress like a cow, get free entree at Chick-fil-A Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to score free lunch or breakfast Tuesday, Chick-fil-A is offering a deal.

Tuesday, July 9 is National Cow Appreciation Day and the company is offering a free entree to anyone who visits the restaurant dressed like a cow.

The deal runs from the time each store opens to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.

Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

To prepare for the day, customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.comfor a full list of redeemable menu items and cow costume inspiration.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.