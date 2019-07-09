Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosts S.T.E.M. event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Downtown Market turned scientific Tuesday as the building turned into an event showcasing careers in S.T.E.M.

S.T.E.M stands for science, technology, engineering and math, areas where a majority of careers today are related to.

The market invited kids of all ages to come and enjoy a wide range of activities including interacting with robots and a virtual reality booth.

Summer sees a huge decline in learning as kids are away from the classroom, so this event took a step in the direction of learning on a gorgeous Tuesday in West Michigan.

Being involved in S.T.E.M could get you into space, keep endangered species from going extinct and maybe even lead to the first ever cure for cancer. These young minds got to see and experience all the possibilities.

“If one kid can come away from this and say I want to go into this, that is a win for us” said Matt Hoffman, who coordinated the event at the market. Judging by the crowd that showed up and the inspiration on the faces of many, today’s event touched more than just one mind.”

