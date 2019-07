Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- A heads up to residents in Ottawa County about a planned training exercise that may look like a real emergency Tuesday.

Michigan's National Guard will be working with the Ottawa County Emergency Management to conduct a hazardous materials exercise.

It's happening at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You may see numerous emergency response vehicles during the exercise but officials are warning you not to worry, it's just a drill.