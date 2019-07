× Kalamazoo ‘STOPPED’ program goes digital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A program to help parents with their teen drivers in Kalamazoo is going digital.

The STOPPED program has been around for 14 years, but now parents who sign up will get a text message or an email if their child was stopped at a traffic stop.

Parents who enrolled get a STOPPED sticker for their car. When their driver is pulled over, the parents are automatically notified.

To register, visit the Michigan’s Sheriff’s Association here.