Kzoo Twp. church planning next steps after fire

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Leaders are trying to move forward after a fire at a Kalamazoo Township church.

It broke out around 6 p.m. Monday at Latvian Evangelical Luther Church located at 100 Cherry Hill St.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the site Tuesday, which is standard protocol. An official cause of the fire is still being determined.

A church member called the fire a tragedy that impacts members, leadership and the community.

“The Latvian community is very close culturally and it’s a center for — a social center — as well as a church in many ways,” Erik Antons said. “A lot of people have been members of this church and moved away, and then come back and rejoined, it’s just a center of faithfulness for all of us.”

He said the committee that runs the church is meeting to determine what the next steps will be.