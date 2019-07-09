Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Today marks the start of a new and improved Farmer's Market where people can shop from local vendors to the sound of live music.

Summer Night at the Market series kicks off in Grand Rapids today at the Fulton Street Farmer's Market.

It's all thanks to a partnership with 20 Monroe Live that will run every Tuesday, starting today, until the end of August.

The market will bring out new musicians every week, there's kids activities, food and drinks, and plenty of local vendors to check out.

2. The world's finest Fleetwood Mac tribute band has announced a North America Tour, including a stop here in West Michigan.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, which is personally endorsed by one of the band's founding members, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall.

They are bringing a brand new show to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on October 30.

The show is said to include a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. They can be purchased at the box office or online through Ticketmaster.

3. The 4th annual Battle of the Gains is on Saturday at Calder Plaza.

The free event features different challenges, games, and music. The motivation behind the fest was to help others learn to overcome life's battles by making games instead.

There will also be an expo show featuring West Michigan businesses, nonprofit agencies, artists, and authors.

This year, organizers are hoping to break the record for the World's Largest Water Balloon Fight, hoping for 10,000 people to attend.

4. Looking for a good deal on lunch? Head over to Chick-Fil-A for free food. The catch is, you have to dress like a cow.

The fast-food restaurant is giving away free food in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.

Customers are only eligible for free food if they're wearing some sort of cow-spotted fashion item.

5. Have the travel bug but don't have any cash for a vacation? Sandals Resorts is giving away a free vacation!

More specifically they're giving away a free vacation every Friday now until September 20 with their Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes.

Entry into the competition is easy, just fill out the online form and hope it's your lucky day! Destinations include one of nine participating Sandals Resorts in places like Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, and more.

The Suite-Stakes covers the entire stay at the resort and all meals, drinks, and activities. The catch is, winners will have to foot the bill for their airfare.