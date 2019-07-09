Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Muskegon celebrates 150th birthday with 3-day concert series

Posted 10:48 AM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, July 9, 2019

The City of Muskegon is turning 150 years old, and they're celebrating their sesquicentennial with a three-day concert series at Heritage Landing this weekend.

Performers include names such as Bret Michaels, Gretchen Wilson, Kansas, Warrant, and Freddie Jackson.

In addition to music, there'll be food and drink vendors at the event including Sutton’s, Fatty Lumpkins, Just Klassics Abeshi, Yodels, Almond Scentsations, Aloha Hawaiian Shaved Ice, International Foods, Porknstein, and Frank’s Tacos.

Tickets start at just $10 and a pass to get into the venue for all three days is just $50.

On Saturday, July 13 from noon to 3 p.m. there will be a free community celebration. Along with continuing concerts, there will be free kids activities including a rock wall, carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and more. There will also be a flyover presentation along with food and beverages available for purchase.

For a complete event schedule and to purchase tickets, visit celebrate150.com.

