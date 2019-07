MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon Public Schools has a new superintendent.

The Muskegon Board of Education voted Monday night to offer the position to Matthew Cortez, who has been the Superintendent of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools in Bay City for the last five years.

In a post by the district, Cortez said he and his family discovered Muskegon while on vacation and fell in love with the area.