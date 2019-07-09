Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Report: Grand Rapids ranks as fourth-best place for first-time home buyers

Posted 12:17 PM, July 9, 2019, by
Downtown Grand Rapids

Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Buying your first house in Grand Rapids may be a good idea.

Wallethub.com’s latest survey shows the Grand Rapids area as the fourth best market in the country for first time home buyers. The survey considers factors like affordability, cost of living, taxes, property crimes and home energy costs.

Tampa, Florida ranked first on the list, followed by Overland Park, Kansas and Thornton, Colorado, before Grand Rapids.  Livonia (36), Dearborn (39) and Warren (55) were the other Michigan cities to land in the top 100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.