× Report: Grand Rapids ranks as fourth-best place for first-time home buyers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Buying your first house in Grand Rapids may be a good idea.

Wallethub.com’s latest survey shows the Grand Rapids area as the fourth best market in the country for first time home buyers. The survey considers factors like affordability, cost of living, taxes, property crimes and home energy costs.

Tampa, Florida ranked first on the list, followed by Overland Park, Kansas and Thornton, Colorado, before Grand Rapids. Livonia (36), Dearborn (39) and Warren (55) were the other Michigan cities to land in the top 100.