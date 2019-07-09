Severe weather possible for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday will be nice, but a severe weather threat is growing for Wednesday.

The first half of the day on Wednesday should remain dry with clouds increasing throughout the day. Heat and humidity will build leading to shower and storm chances. Anytime late afternoon and early evening, we have the chances to start to have these showers, and potentially stronger storms develop with a passing cold front. Anytime starting around 4:00 p.m. and onward, we should stay weather aware for these showers and storms.

Heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail are all possible and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We are in the slight risk for severe storms and will monitor our chances of the National Weather Service upgrading West Michigan into the enhanced risk. Stay updated with us on our FOX 17 mobile weather app and social media pages.