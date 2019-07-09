Take a tour inside Eastbrook Homes new townhomes

Want all of the comforts of home without the hassle of moving the lawn, cleaning the pool, or the high cost of purchasing one? A townhome may be the right fit for you!
Eastbrook Homes has seen a growing trend for people wanting to move into townhomes, and they're building a new development in Georgetown Township called Lowing Woods.
Todd took a tour of these townhomes and saw that these living spaces check off many items families are looking for in a home.
Curious to see the inside of these townhomes for yourself, Eastbrook Homes will be holding a grand opening on Thursday, July 11 from 4-7 p.m. RSVP at eastbrookhomes.com.