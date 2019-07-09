Take a tour inside Eastbrook Homes new townhomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want all of the comforts of home without the hassle of moving the lawn, cleaning the pool, or the high cost of purchasing one? A townhome may be the right fit for you!

Eastbrook Homes has seen a growing trend for people wanting to move into townhomes, and they're building a new development in Georgetown Township called Lowing Woods.

Todd took a tour of these townhomes and saw that these living spaces check off many items families are looking for in a home.

Curious to see the inside of these townhomes for yourself, Eastbrook Homes will be holding a grand opening on Thursday, July 11 from 4-7 p.m. RSVP at eastbrookhomes.com.