United Way seeks businesses to host school supply drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Heart of West Michigan United Way is "stuffing the bus" with donated back-to-school supplies to ensure that local students start their new school year ready to learn.

This annual collection drive will run July 15 through August 5.

United Way is now asking local businesses, churches and organizations to host collection drives and gather backpacks, notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, scissors and all manner of back-to-school necessities for students. Supplies will be donated to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, and Cedar Springs school districts. Hosting a drive is easy. You can sign up at hwmuw.org and you will be provided with marketing materials and tips to run a successful drive. Items will be picked up at participating sites by a Dean Transportation school bus on Tuesday, August 6. Participating in a collection drive is a fun way for organizations to engage their employees or members in community service. The public may drop off donations at Heart of West Michigan United Way, located at 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids 49503. Suggested donations:

· backpacks