2 arrested while police respond to fight at GR park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were arrested Wednesday at a Grand Rapids park while police were dealing with a report of fight.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park on Fuller Avenue.

Police said officers were called to the park for a fight involving teens, and several of them became combative while they were interviewing suspects.

Backup was called in after eight to 10 of the estimated 100 teens at the pool became aggressive, police said.