Boy with autism gets stolen bike replaced in Kalamazoo Co.

Posted 7:51 AM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52AM, July 10, 2019
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A little boy with autism, who’s bike was stolen from him, finally has a new one and can begin patrolling his neighborhood again.
Jacob Palmquist can’t ride a two-wheeled bike, so he rides a three-wheeled bike usually in his police uniform with all his gear to catch speeders driving through his neighborhood in Kalamazoo.
We first told you about Jacob about two weeks ago when his bike was stolen, but just days ago  an officer from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department delivered a brand new bike for him.
It was donated by a man who wants to stay anonymous.

