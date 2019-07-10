× Charges filed in crash that killed Cascade boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been charged in the death of boy who was killed while bicycling with his father.

Matthew Klaasen, 22, has been charged by the Kent County Prosecutor with one count of Moving Violation Causing Death for the crash that happened on June 13 at Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road.

Ryan Marsman was riding his bike with his father, a Cascade Township firefighter, when he was hit. He died at the scene.

The charge is a misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

Klaasen’s court dates have not been determined.