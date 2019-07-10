Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chet Lemon relives 1981 trade that sent him to Detroit

Posted 11:13 PM, July 10, 2019

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- In another installment of 'Tigers Wednesday' with the West Michigan Whitecaps, 1984 World Series champion, Chet Lemon made a stop at Fifth-Third Ballpark. Lemon is a three-time All-Star who hit .287, 20 home runs and 76 RBI in the 1984 season to help the Tigers jump out to a 35-5 start to the season before winning the World Series. However, without a trade from the Chicago White Sox in 1981, none of it would have been possible.

"I was really happy being traded to Detroit," Lemon smiled, "I knew Sparky [Anderson] was excited, the first call I got from him he said, 'you're exactly what we need,' and that really made me feel good. I didn't want to play anywhere else, Detroit was where I wanted to be, these fans were great, the fans always treated me like this was my home, every time I came into to Detroit and even now."

