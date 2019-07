× Counterfeit bills circulating in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials are warning people of counterfeit bills being spread in Kalamazoo County.

The warning comes after someone tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill for payment at a Kalamazoo County courthouse.

County Treasurer Mary Balkema encourages business owners to have employees check any bill higher than $10.

Anyone who thinks they may have received a counterfeit bill is asked to hold onto it and contact their local police department.