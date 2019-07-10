Dr. Bitner’s tips on how to cope with mood changes & hormones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It happens to the best of us, but sometimes we just lose our cool. Add the summer heat and physical life changes, and the consequences can be serious.

While some are just "hot-headed" and might get a rise out of it, others really want to get it under control and are frustrated. Women experience mood changes associated with hormone changes, and shouldn't have to suffer. Dr. Diana Bitner stopped by the show to discuss why this happens, and how women can get their emotions under control.

Dr. Bitner says changing hormones are not an excuse for mood changes, but as estrogen drops, there are related changes in brain chemistry some women feel more than others. When there is an imbalance or deficit in brain chemical, some women get more anxious and worried, some women get depressed thinking and behavior and lose motivation, and some get both.

Solutions to help manage this chemical imbalance start with self-care with the first step making sleep a priority and begin to be aware of triggers for night sweats such as weight gain, overheating, and dehydration.

Another step is to identify issues which are a challenge and then decide to resolve and solve or to accept and cope. Dr. Bitner suggests medications such as estrogen or SSRI’s or SNRI’s. These medications are tools to treat the chemical imbalance which too many women suffer needlessly, and are not addicting, often without significant side effects, and help women feel like themselves again.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

