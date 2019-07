× Driver hospitalized after Cass County crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Birch Street and US-12 in Porter Township, west of White Pigeon.

Authorities said a man was going east on US-12 when he rear-ended a vehicle that was making a turn onto Birch Street.

The driver who caused the crash was hospitalized to be treated for his injuries.