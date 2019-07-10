Flooding hits New Orleans as tropical system develops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a "considerable" amount of water could over-top levees that hold back the Mississippi River in the New Orleans area as emergency officials prepared for a weekend storm.

That's because the Mississippi River is already swollen from spring rains as a tropical weather system builds in the Gulf of Mexico and could add about 3 feet (1 meter) of storm surge to the river.

Edwards said at a Wednesday morning news conference that he intends to declare a statewide disaster later in the day. He said National Guard troops were preparing to be deployed across Louisiana with high-water vehicles.

Forecasters expect a broad area of disturbed weather in the Gulf to become stronger this weekend when it threatens the region with torrential rain.

Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas are all making preparations for heavy rain and possible flooding.