Former Red Wing, Greg Johnson, dies at 48

Posted 8:57 AM, July 10, 2019

18 Nov 1996: Center Greg Johnson of the Detroit Red Wings moves the puck during a game against the Phoenix Coyotes at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game was a tie, 2-2. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Cratty /Allsport

(AP) – Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has died. He was 48.

Tom Laidlaw, his former agent, told USA Today Johnson died Monday at his home in Michigan. No other details were provided.

Johnson also played for Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago during his 12 years in the NHL, finishing with 145 goals and 224 assists in 785 games.

Johnson was with Nashville for the franchise’s first season in the league. He spent the last seven years of his career with the Predators.

The Predators called Johnson “a consummate professional and terrific teammate” in a statement released on Tuesday. The team also said he “was an integral part of our community and in developing the Predators culture that we experience today.”

Johnson was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 1989 draft. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 1993, scoring for the Red Wings in a 6-4 loss at Dallas.

