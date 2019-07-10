Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Tiger Denny McLain helps Make-A-Wish Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Denny McLain led the Detroit Tigers to a World Series in 1968, a year he also won the American League MVP. Also in that season, McLain won 31 games and still to this day is the last pitcher to win 30 games in a season. On Wednesday evening, he was at Mitten Brewing Company in Grand Rapids giving back for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"We've got children and others who are looking to do something before they check out," McLain said, "hopefully money can go to a foundation for medical help or send them to Disney World or send them around the world but they're going to get a wish fulfilled, something they've wanted to do all their life."

