Fostering Futures Scholarships helps adults out of foster care system attend college

70 percent of teens who emancipate from foster care report they want to attend college, but fewer than 10 percent who graduate from high school actually enroll in college.

A growing number of Michigan youth reaching adulthood while in foster care don't have the resources to attend college when they age out of the system, and that's where the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund steps in.

Since 2012, over $1,200,000 has been raised in scholarships to help adults now out of the foster care system attend college. Money has been raised thanks to individual donations, group donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, auctions, and many volunteer-based fundraising events. Fostering Futures Scholarships were expanded to include any Michigan degree-granting college or university.

Funds will provide scholarships to young adults who have experienced foster care who are enrolled at Michigan degree-granting colleges and universities. Awards will be paid to the students’ college or university to assist with tuition, fees, room, board, books, and supplies.

For more information, visit fosteringfutures-mi.com or follow them on Facebook.