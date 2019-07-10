How to get discounted tickets for Ionia Free Fair

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
IONIA, Mich. — Two West Michigan businesses are teaming up to give families a discount on unlimited carnival wristbands for the Ionia Free Fair which runs July 11-20.

On Wednesday, families can purchase a fun pass from 1-3 p.m. for just $12 at the Michigan One Credit Union, 510 S. Dexter Street in Ionia, across the street from the fairgrounds.

After this deal, the price of the fun pass wristbands will go up to $15 before the fair starts and then $25 once it begins Thursday.

The deal is good for the first 250 passes purchased and is thanks to local businesses Live Local Realty and Four Seasons Mobile Power Washing and Detailing who are covering the difference.

More information about the Fair is available at ioniafreefair.com and the Fair’s Facebook page.

