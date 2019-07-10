Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

International Tennis Tournament Brings 80 Wheelchair Athletes to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This week is Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports' annual international tennis tournament with athletes from Great Britain, Japan, Portugal and Brazil.

More than 80 wheelchair athletes will play in more than 200 matches in the 2019 Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship.

This highly competitive and local tournament features athletes with great stories and all levels of experience from Paralympians to hometown heroes.

Tournament play begins 2 p.m. on Thursday July 11th through Sunday July 14th at MVP Athletic Club, 115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids.

A free Junior Wheelchair Tennis Clinic will kick off the tournament on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.. The clinic is open to wheelchair athletes with physical disabilities ages 6 to 18 years old.

