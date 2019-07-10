Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Meet West Michigan's only certified POP Pilates instructor

Posted 7:45 AM, July 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to take your workout to the next level, West Michigan's very first POP Pilates studio is officially open.

Poppin’ Fox Fitness is located at 400 Ann St NW Suite 100 in the Mill Creek Center Building right on the corner of Ann and Turner.

Like regular Pilates, Instructor Tabitha Robbins says POP Pilates focuses on core strength while also incorporating music and targeting every other area of our body (booty, thighs, upper body, back, obliques, etc).

Each song targets a different area of your body, but throughout the workout you will improve your posture.

If you are interested in signing up, visit their website.

