Meijer offering 15% off for teachers for ‘back-to-school’ preps

WALKER, Mich. – You may not be thinking about “back-to-school” sales yet, but teachers are, and Meijer is offering teachers a discount as they prepare for the fall.

Teachers are eligible for 15% off through September 28 on school related items like crayons, glue, planners and even backpacks. For more information on the discount offering, click here.

“We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on school supplies, and we hope this offer will help,” said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer, in a press release. “Everyone deserves to enjoy their summers to the fullest, so our ‘all-summer-long’ offer was designed to allow teachers to save whenever is most convenient, and as many times as they like.”

Teachers need to show their school ID at the customer service desk to receive the discount coupon. They have to get a new coupon each time they come in.