More remains found at Sturgis site; may be early burial ground

STURGIS, Mich. – Experts are continuing to examine human skeletal remains found in Sturgis, Michigan on Tuesday.

Geoff Smith, the Director of Public Safety in Sturgis said the remains were found in the area of S. Nottawa Street and Bogen Road by a construction crew. More remains have been found at the site Wednesday morning.

Smith says that the Veterans Affairs Coordinator for St. Joseph County has contacted the department that the remains may be some of the original settlers of Sturgis. Researchers are also looking into the possibility that there are Civil War connections to the possible burial site.

Smith on Tuesday said that the remains appeared to be very old and were not likely the remains of a six-year-old girl, Brittney Beers, who has been missing from Sturgis since 1997.

The Western Michigan University Anthropology Unit and Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate. The remains will be undergoing carbon dating testing.