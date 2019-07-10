Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mountain Dew making amends with UP after map mix-up

Posted 7:03 PM, July 10, 2019, by

A Mountain Dew advertisement for its DEWnited States campaign.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mountain Dew is offering to make amends with the Upper Peninsula after a snafu with an advertising graphic.

The company released a video as part of its DEWnited States campaign that showed a map including the Upper Peninsula as a part of Wisconsin.

A Twitter account called The Upper Peninsula took issue with the oversight and called the company out on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the company offered  people a chance to create a special edition label with things they love about the U.P.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.