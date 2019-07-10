× Mountain Dew making amends with UP after map mix-up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mountain Dew is offering to make amends with the Upper Peninsula after a snafu with an advertising graphic.

The company released a video as part of its DEWnited States campaign that showed a map including the Upper Peninsula as a part of Wisconsin.

A Twitter account called The Upper Peninsula took issue with the oversight and called the company out on Tuesday.

Dear @MountainDew, I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏 Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call. Sincerely,

America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

Wednesday, the company offered people a chance to create a special edition label with things they love about the U.P.