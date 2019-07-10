Parker Design Co. pays it forward with random acts of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Being the one who does a random act of kindness feels even better than being the one on the receiving end of one. A West Michigan company is well aware of this feeling, and wanted to share their success and how they're continuing to spread the love in the process.

The company is known for making The Rosa Pak, for women on the go. The Rosa Pak is designed with the style and functionality to take you from home to work and everything in between.

When a customer purchases a Parker Design product, they'll donate $5 into their Random Act of Kindness Fund. Also known as the Parker Act of Kindness fund, the fun makes a random act of kindness possible at the end of every month for someone at random.

Their next event to pay it forward will be Stand Up For The Cure Event on July 13. It'll take place at Ross Park in Norton Shores, with proceeds benefiting the Hackley Community Care and Vai.

To learn more about Parker Design Company and their mission, visit parkerdesignco.com.