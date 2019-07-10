Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police: ‘Dangerous’ inmate escapes from Indiana State Prison

Posted 3:32 PM, July 10, 2019, by

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police are searching for an inmate they describe as dangerous who escaped from the grounds of the Indiana State Prison.

Michigan City police say 39-year-old Travis Hornett escaped about 11 a.m. CST Wednesday from the prison grounds while on a work detail.

Police say Hornett is “considered dangerous” and the public should call 911 immediately if they see him to report his location.

Hornett is described as white and Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. He’s about 5-foot-4 inches (1.6 meters) tall, weighs about 160 pounds (72 kilograms) and was wearing khaki clothes when he escaped.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Hornett was sentenced last year on a burglary charge.

A message seeking an update on the search for Hornett was left Wednesday afternoon with police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.