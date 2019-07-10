× Police searching for suspect in Kzoo credit union robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a credit union Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Advia Credit Union on W Main Street.

Employees told police a man came into the bank and demanded money before running away with an unknown amount of cash.

A K-9 track was attempted but was unsuccessful. Police said the suspect may have got into a vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.