Saguaro cactus impales car in Arizona crash

Posted 3:37 PM, July 10, 2019, by

TUSCON, Ariz.  A driver escaped a bizarre accident with only minor injuries after they reportedly crashed into a Saguaro cactus and caused the prickly projectile to spear the car’s windshield, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to a single vehicle crash in the Catalina Foothills area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported somebody called in and said a driver had gone through a median and struck a cactus.

The driver was reportedly detained after showing signs of impairment, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

