Storm potential for Wednesday continues, shifts north

WEST MICHIGAN-- The thunderstorm threat for this late afternoon / evening appears to have diminished a bit for West Michigan.

A low pressure system over northern Minnesota late this morning will continue to track to the east northeast over Lake Superior and then Ontario heading through this evening and overnight. The strongest upper-level energy ( upward forcing ) associated with this system looks to remain to our north this evening thereby directing the most widespread and strongest thunderstorm activity through the northern portions of the Lower Peninsula and northward from there.

With the cold front associated with this weather system on track to pass through the region this evening, the chance for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out locally. Should anything develop, gusty winds and hail would be the main threats. The timing will be between 7 P.M. and midnight.

One thing that is for certain is the blast of heat and humidity that is on tap for this afternoon. High temperatures will be headed for around 90 degrees with dew points in the lower 70s meaning that heat indices will be in the middle to, perhaps as high as, upper 90s by later this afternoon / early evening. The threat for any thunderstorm activity will end from west to east in the early overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig will be in this afternoon and will have any updates on the evening newscasts this evening.