The B.O.B.’s Botanical Garden series brings farm-to-table to a whole new level

Posted 12:18 PM, July 10, 2019

The B.O.B. brings farm-to-table to a whole new level with their upcoming Botanical Garden series.

On top of The B.O.B.'s Sky Deck, The Botanical Garden event series will pair fresh ingredients grown in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids with traditional and new flavors.

Mixologists will highlight the many ways they use fresh herbs from the Live Wall. Guests can also be their own mixologist, mixing a variety of fresh, handmade mixers and Ketel One Botanical vodkas.

In addition to drinks, there'll be a three-course dinner with dishes like watermelon and arugula salad and a strawberry and cream dessert.

The Botanical Garden Cocktail & Dinner event will take place on July 18 from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 for dinner plus two drinks.

For more information, visit thebob.com.

