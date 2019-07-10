Themed weekends and concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have your Hawaiian shirt packed and be ready to party! It's Summer Fun Weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Kids not only will be able to watch Lilo and Stitch and Moana, but they'll also be able to make crafts in the activity room.

July 19 and 20 it's Lion King Weekend. Catch the movie and make Lion King silhouettes and play pin the tail on Simba. Also remember, glitter tattoos are available for just $5.

It's Pow-Wow weekend on July 26 and 27. Check out the Saginaw Chippewa Pow Wow going on at the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Campground. Also, enjoy storytime with Nokomis and make your own dream catcher.

Music duo Florida Georgia Line just added to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Outdoor Concert Lineup with special guests Chris Lane. They'll take the stage on Sunday, September 8. Their song "Simple" is surging on the country charts, as the lead single off their anticipated fourth studio album. Also, the kings of collaborations are shattering records with three times platinum-certified number one meant to be with Bebe Rexha. Tickets start at $43.

Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers are taking the stage on July 19. Wilson has 10 number one singles, 13 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times Best-Selling Memoir, and on-going sold-out coast-to-coast arena tours, so don't miss out on this high energy show.

A new summer concert just added to the lineup, Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

Hot dogs, hot dogs, get yourself a hot dog! The Get The Hot Dog Package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, build your own hot dogs, beverages, fries, and ice cream sandwiches. It runs through the end of August, but make sure to book your stay by going to soarigneaglewaterpark.com or by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.