Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are looking to make plans for the weekend, the West Michigan Tourist Association joined us in studio to talk about some local events.

Pasta & Pinot Cooking Class

● Hosted by the Art of Cookery in Montague on Sunday, July 14th

● Fresh pasta and wine… you can’t argue with that combination as it has stood the test of time and will always be a fantastic way to spend an evening. This class is an adult only cooking class where you enjoy a couple of complimentary glasses of wine of Valerie's choice, and/or you can bring your own favorite wine/beverage to enjoy as you learn techniques to create delicious pasta. Then, sit down to dine on a pasta meal you have created.

● This session will be making Handmade pasta: Making Basil Egg Noodles with a Quick Béchamel sauce in Roasted acorn squash and Cheese Ravioli with Easy Marinara.

● Each session includes hands-on pasta and sauce making, and the written instructions. You’ll all be able to sit together and dine on your pasta and sauce creations, plus divide up any extra not eaten to take back home

Baby Animal Week at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto

● Join us for one of the best events of the year here at Boulder Ridge! This year we will be holding Baby Animal Day throughout the week from July 8 - July 14!

● We will have a bunch of new baby animals that you can get up-close and personal with! Photo opportunities, close encounters and more will be announced closer to the event.

● Don't miss out on the full week of fun! We will also be celebrating Toskey's 1st birthday who was born last year during Baby Animal Week!

Yappy Hour at the Downtown Market

● This July, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market celebrates the “dog days of summer’ with a new canine-friendly event each Wednesday at lunchtime. Join fellow dog lovers at the Market for Yappy Hour, on July 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., to enjoy lunch outside with pups!

● In partnership with the Humane Society of West Michigan, Michele’s Rescue, Harbor Humane Society, Noah Project and Bellowood, the Market is hosting puppy-filed lunch breaks for anyone having a “ruff” week. Guests can visit adoptable dogs in the Market Shed from each of the partnering organizations, and pair their lunch break with puppy snuggles.

● Guests are also invited to bring their well-behaved canine companions to enjoy lunch under the Market Shed, where extra outdoor seating and a doggy play area, including pools, sprinklers and “pupsicles” will be available.

Tibbits Popcorn Theatre presents "Wind in the Willows"

● At Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater this and next Friday & Saturday (July 12, 13, 19, 20)

● The delightful characters and beloved tale come to life. Humble Mole, practical Water Rat, excitable Toad, and much-put-upon old Badger band together to outwit the lowlife Weasels.

● Tickets to Popcorn Theatre are general admission. Tickets are $9 (includes $2 fee, popcorn, and juice) and can be purchased online and by phone.

● Patrons are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance as there is no additional fee to do so. If purchasing tickets at the door, please plan to arrive at least 20 minutes early.